Uber's Strategic Shift in European Food Delivery

Uber Has Paused The Majority Of Its Planned Food Delivery Expansion In Europe Just Months After Announcing The Plans As The Ridesharing Company Continues To Pursue A Takeover Of Delivery Hero

Uber has halted its anticipated expansion of food delivery services across most of Europe, opting to concentrate on acquiring Delivery Hero, according to a report by the Financial Times on Sunday.

The ride-sharing company, based in San Francisco, initially planned to enter seven new European markets this year, including Austria, Denmark, Finland, Norway, the Czech Republic, Greece, and Romania. However, it no longer intends to launch in Austria, Norway, and Greece, among other undisclosed countries.

The strategy shift comes as Uber aims to bolster its existing markets following the successful launches in Finland and Denmark, while also eyeing a significant stake increase in Delivery Hero, having already boosted its holding from 25% to nearly 37% by acquiring shares from Aspex Management. Neither Uber nor Delivery Hero commented on these developments immediately.