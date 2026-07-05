Uber's Strategic Shift in European Food Delivery

Uber has deferred its planned expansion of food delivery services in most European countries, focusing instead on a potential acquisition of Delivery Hero. The company originally aimed to expand in seven nations but now prioritizes sustaining growth in established markets such as Finland and Denmark.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Uber Has Paused The Majority Of Its Planned Food Delivery Expansion In Europe Just Months After Announcing The Plans As The Ridesharing Company Continues To Pursue A Takeover Of Delivery Hero | Updated: 05-07-2026 10:44 IST | Created: 05-07-2026 10:44 IST
Uber's Strategic Shift in European Food Delivery
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Uber has halted its anticipated expansion of food delivery services across most of Europe, opting to concentrate on acquiring Delivery Hero, according to a report by the Financial Times on Sunday.

The ride-sharing company, based in San Francisco, initially planned to enter seven new European markets this year, including Austria, Denmark, Finland, Norway, the Czech Republic, Greece, and Romania. However, it no longer intends to launch in Austria, Norway, and Greece, among other undisclosed countries.

The strategy shift comes as Uber aims to bolster its existing markets following the successful launches in Finland and Denmark, while also eyeing a significant stake increase in Delivery Hero, having already boosted its holding from 25% to nearly 37% by acquiring shares from Aspex Management. Neither Uber nor Delivery Hero commented on these developments immediately.

TRENDING

1
UNHCR Warns of Growing Displacement Crisis in Lake Chad Basi

UNHCR Warns of Growing Displacement Crisis in Lake Chad Basi

Global
2
Russia Claims Strategic Victory with Kostiantynivka Capture

Russia Claims Strategic Victory with Kostiantynivka Capture

Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons: Emission Convictions and Political Drama

Trump's Controversial Pardons: Emission Convictions and Political Drama

Global
4
Australia Cheers UNESCO's Barrier Reef Verdict Amidst Climate Concerns

Australia Cheers UNESCO's Barrier Reef Verdict Amidst Climate Concerns

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why CAREC Countries Must Embrace Carbon Pricing to Future-Proof Transport and Economies

From Space to Policy: ADB Highlights Satellite Data as the Next Frontier for Sustainable Growth

Africa’s Energy Transition Has a Hidden Bottleneck: Policies That Don’t Work Together

China’s Low-Altitude Boom Shows Why Green Growth Needs More Than New Technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026