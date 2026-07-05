Uber Shifts Strategy in European Food Delivery Expansion

Uber Has Paused The Majority Of Its Planned Food Delivery Expansion In Europe Just Months After Announcing The Plans As The Ridesharing Company Continues To Pursue A Takeover Of Delivery Hero

Uber has paused its ambitious food delivery expansion plans across Europe, just months after their announcement. The ride-hailing giant is now concentrating on acquiring Delivery Hero, as reported by the Financial Times.

Initially, Uber aimed to launch food delivery services in seven European countries, but has now scrapped plans for five, including Austria, Norway, and Greece. The focus will remain on Finland and Denmark where earlier launches were deemed successful.

Uber anticipates a potential $1 billion in gross bookings over the next three years. Meanwhile, the acquisition of Delivery Hero remains a priority, with Uber recently extending its stake in the German company to nearly 37%.