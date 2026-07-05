Investors Eye Fed Minutes for Rate-Hike Clues Amid Earnings Season

Investors In The Coming Week Will Seek Clues About The Likelihood Of Impending Interestrate Hikes And Early Signs Of A Pivotal Earnings Season As They Gauge The Strength Of The Us Stock Markets Rally The Second Half Of Kicked Off This Week Much The Same As The First Half Ended

In the coming week, investors will be closely monitoring clues regarding the potential for interest-rate hikes as well as early signs of a pivotal earnings season. This comes as the U.S. stock market rally faces challenges, with technology shares experiencing a rocky performance.

Minutes from the recent Federal Reserve meeting and earnings reports from Delta Air Lines and PepsiCo are expected to provide new insights. The technology sector, which significantly boosted market gains, has seen dramatic fluctuations. Investors are hopeful for a broader gains rotation through other sectors such as healthcare and finance.

Attention is also on Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh's first meeting, where he emphasized a focus on price stability. With indications of upcoming rate hikes, the market is keenly awaiting the Fed's direction, especially concerning inflationary impacts from energy prices and divisions among officials. These developments will be pivotal in determining market movements.