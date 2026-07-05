Jessica Pegula Advances to Wimbledon Quarter-Finals: Experience Overcomes Youth

Jessica Pegula defeated Iva Jovic at Wimbledon, leveraging her experience to secure a 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 victory and reach the quarter-finals. Despite a challenging first set, Pegula adjusted her strategy, ultimately outperforming Jovic. Her win marks a significant achievement, placing her in the quarter-finals for the second time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Fourth Seed Jessica Pegulas Greater Experience Proved Telling As She Beat Rising Fellow American Iva Jovic To Equal Her Best Wimbledon Run By Reaching The Quarterfinals For The Second Time On Sunday Pegula Dropped Her First Set Of The Tournament In A Scrappy Opener Featuring Seven Service Breaks But She Raised Her Level After That Against The Yearold Serving With More Authority And Cutting Out The Unforced Errors | Updated: 05-07-2026 20:12 IST | Created: 05-07-2026 20:12 IST
Jessica Pegula Advances to Wimbledon Quarter-Finals: Experience Overcomes Youth
Jessica Pegula

American tennis player Jessica Pegula showcased her experience and skill, advancing to the Wimbledon quarter-finals by defeating fellow American Iva Jovic. Pegula emerged victorious with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 scoreline, matching her best run at the tournament.

The match began with Pegula dropping her first set in a challenging opener disrupted by numerous service breaks. However, she found her rhythm in the subsequent sets, serving more effectively and reducing unforced errors, to ultimately dominate the match.

Despite an energetic start from 18-year-old Jovic, Pegula's superior gameplay led her to a decisive win. Pegula, who has reached the quarter-finals in all four Grand Slam tournaments, expressed relief in overcoming a tough challenge, as she awaits a potential match against fellow American Coco Gauff.

TRENDING

1
UNHCR Warns of Growing Displacement Crisis in Lake Chad Basi

UNHCR Warns of Growing Displacement Crisis in Lake Chad Basi

Global
2
Russia Claims Strategic Victory with Kostiantynivka Capture

Russia Claims Strategic Victory with Kostiantynivka Capture

Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons: Emission Convictions and Political Drama

Trump's Controversial Pardons: Emission Convictions and Political Drama

Global
4
Australia Cheers UNESCO's Barrier Reef Verdict Amidst Climate Concerns

Australia Cheers UNESCO's Barrier Reef Verdict Amidst Climate Concerns

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why CAREC Countries Must Embrace Carbon Pricing to Future-Proof Transport and Economies

From Space to Policy: ADB Highlights Satellite Data as the Next Frontier for Sustainable Growth

Africa’s Energy Transition Has a Hidden Bottleneck: Policies That Don’t Work Together

China’s Low-Altitude Boom Shows Why Green Growth Needs More Than New Technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026