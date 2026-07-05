American Triumphs at Wimbledon: Pegula Advances to Quarter-Finals

Highlights Of The Seventh Day At Wimbledon On Sunday Times Gmt Pegula Defeats Jovic American Fourth Seed Jessica Pegula Overcame A Slow Start To Beat Th Seed Iva Jovic In An Allamerican Battle To Reach The Quarterfinals Play Under Way Play Got Underway Under Sunny Skies At The All England Club

Jessica Pegula, the American fourth seed, has reached the quarter-finals at Wimbledon, overcoming a slow start to triumph over Iva Jovic with scores of 4-6, 6-3, 6-1. The all-American clash added excitement to the tournament's seventh day.

Activities commenced under beautiful clear skies at the All England Club with a pleasant 23 degrees Celsius temperature. This set the tone for an exciting day filled with intense matches.

The tournament continues to deliver surprises, as seen with Eala's stunning victory over Swiatek. As the competition advances, tennis enthusiasts eagerly follow each match, anticipating more thrilling moments.