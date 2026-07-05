American Triumphs at Wimbledon: Pegula Advances to Quarter-Finals
Jessica Pegula, American fourth seed, secured a quarter-final spot at Wimbledon after defeating compatriot Iva Jovic. A thrilling Sunday at the All England Club saw sunny skies and top seeds advancing in the main courts, setting a vibrant stage for the ensuing tennis battles.
Jessica Pegula, the American fourth seed, has reached the quarter-finals at Wimbledon, overcoming a slow start to triumph over Iva Jovic with scores of 4-6, 6-3, 6-1. The all-American clash added excitement to the tournament's seventh day.
Activities commenced under beautiful clear skies at the All England Club with a pleasant 23 degrees Celsius temperature. This set the tone for an exciting day filled with intense matches.
The tournament continues to deliver surprises, as seen with Eala's stunning victory over Swiatek. As the competition advances, tennis enthusiasts eagerly follow each match, anticipating more thrilling moments.
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