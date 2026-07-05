American Triumphs at Wimbledon: Pegula Advances to Quarter-Finals

Jessica Pegula, American fourth seed, secured a quarter-final spot at Wimbledon after defeating compatriot Iva Jovic. A thrilling Sunday at the All England Club saw sunny skies and top seeds advancing in the main courts, setting a vibrant stage for the ensuing tennis battles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Highlights Of The Seventh Day At Wimbledon On Sunday Times Gmt Pegula Defeats Jovic American Fourth Seed Jessica Pegula Overcame A Slow Start To Beat Th Seed Iva Jovic In An Allamerican Battle To Reach The Quarterfinals Play Under Way Play Got Underway Under Sunny Skies At The All England Club | Updated: 05-07-2026 20:04 IST | Created: 05-07-2026 20:04 IST
American Triumphs at Wimbledon: Pegula Advances to Quarter-Finals
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Jessica Pegula, the American fourth seed, has reached the quarter-finals at Wimbledon, overcoming a slow start to triumph over Iva Jovic with scores of 4-6, 6-3, 6-1. The all-American clash added excitement to the tournament's seventh day.

Activities commenced under beautiful clear skies at the All England Club with a pleasant 23 degrees Celsius temperature. This set the tone for an exciting day filled with intense matches.

The tournament continues to deliver surprises, as seen with Eala's stunning victory over Swiatek. As the competition advances, tennis enthusiasts eagerly follow each match, anticipating more thrilling moments.

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