Brick by Brick: The Lego Race at the British Grand Prix

Formula One drivers participated in a Lego-themed parade lap at the British Grand Prix, delighting fans with a spectacle of chaos and fun. Cars constructed from over 28,000 Lego bricks cruised the track, recalling previous Lego engagements in Formula One events, highlighting the playful side of motor racing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Formula One Drivers Took To The Track In Cars Built Of Lego Bricks For A British Grand Prix Parade Lap On Sunday That Amused The Crowd With Predictable Scenes Of Chaos Several Cars Were Beached In The Gravel At The First Corner | Updated: 05-07-2026 19:36 IST | Created: 05-07-2026 19:36 IST
Brick by Brick: The Lego Race at the British Grand Prix
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a unique twist at the British Grand Prix, Formula One drivers revved up Lego-constructed cars for a light-hearted parade lap, entertaining spectators with a lively and unpredictable display of brick racing.

The event saw several cars, including one piloted by Williams driver Carlos Sainz, encounter typical race-day mishaps such as stalling in the gravel. Lando Norris, McLaren's world champion, lent a hand, providing a ride to Sainz.

Constructed by a team of dedicated designers, engineers, and Lego builders, these miniature marvels featured over 28,000 bricks each, showcasing the playful intersection of creativity and racing technology.

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