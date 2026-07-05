Brick by Brick: The Lego Race at the British Grand Prix

Formula One Drivers Took To The Track In Cars Built Of Lego Bricks For A British Grand Prix Parade Lap On Sunday That Amused The Crowd With Predictable Scenes Of Chaos Several Cars Were Beached In The Gravel At The First Corner

In a unique twist at the British Grand Prix, Formula One drivers revved up Lego-constructed cars for a light-hearted parade lap, entertaining spectators with a lively and unpredictable display of brick racing.

The event saw several cars, including one piloted by Williams driver Carlos Sainz, encounter typical race-day mishaps such as stalling in the gravel. Lando Norris, McLaren's world champion, lent a hand, providing a ride to Sainz.

Constructed by a team of dedicated designers, engineers, and Lego builders, these miniature marvels featured over 28,000 bricks each, showcasing the playful intersection of creativity and racing technology.