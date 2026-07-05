Christian Horner: The Road Back to Formula One

Christian Horner, former Red Bull team boss, returned to the Formula One paddock for the first time since his sacking. He hinted at a possible comeback if he could maintain a winning edge. Horner has been cleared of past allegations and looks forward to a meaningful role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Christian Horner Stepped Back Inside The Formula One Paddock On Sunday For The First Time Since He Was Sacked As Red Bull Team Boss A Year Ago And Said A Full Return Would Depend On Whether He Could Be A Winner Again The Briton | Updated: 05-07-2026 18:42 IST | Created: 05-07-2026 18:42 IST
Christian Horner: The Road Back to Formula One
Christian Horner

Christian Horner made a notable return to the Formula One landscape at the British Grand Prix, marking his first appearance since being relieved as Red Bull Racing's team principal. The invitation came from FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem and Formula One chief executive Stefano Domenicali.

Horner's two-decade tenure at Red Bull was distinguished by eight drivers' world championships and six constructors' titles. His time in the limelight extended beyond the pit lane, with an allegation of inappropriate behavior in 2024, from which he was exonerated, and his role in the Netflix series 'Drive to Survive'.

Despite being available for new opportunities with his 'gardening leave' concluded, Horner remains selective about future engagements, expressing interest only in roles where he can drive change and pursue victories. While media link him to teams like Alpine and Aston Martin, Horner emphasized returning under the right conditions, driven by a desire to win and be in a competitive environment.

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