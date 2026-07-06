South Korean Oil Giants Charged with Price Collusion Scandal

South Korean prosecutors have indicted four major oil refiners for fuel price collusion, reportedly causing an estimated $17 billion in anti-competitive harm. The companies involved are HD Hyundai Oilbank, SK Energy, GS Caltex, and S-Oil. The case alleges collusion began after conflict in Iran, significantly impacting consumers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | South Korean Prosecutors Said They Indicted The Countrys Four Oil Refiners On Charges Of Fuel Price Collusion | Updated: 06-07-2026 07:28 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 07:28 IST
South Korean Oil Giants Charged with Price Collusion Scandal

In a major legal development, South Korean prosecutors have charged four leading oil refiners with colluding to fix fuel prices, according to Yonhap News Agency. The accusations suggest that the alleged collusion caused $17 billion in anti-competitive damages.

The companies named in the indictment are HD Hyundai Oilbank, SK Energy, GS Caltex, and S-Oil. Allegations indicate that HD Hyundai Oilbank and SK Energy's pricing managers initially coordinated on price hikes following the onset of hostilities in Iran, with GS Caltex and S-Oil subsequently adopting similar pricing strategies.

Prosecutors estimate the total anti-competitive impact at 26 trillion won, or $17 billion. Parent company SK Innovation and the refiners involved have either declined to comment or not responded to requests for information. This development marks a significant moment in South Korea's fight against corporate collusion.

TRENDING

1
New South Wales Joins Battle Against Bird Flu

New South Wales Joins Battle Against Bird Flu

Global
2
Paraguay's World Cup Journey Ends in Heartbreak

Paraguay's World Cup Journey Ends in Heartbreak

Global
3
Sino-Russian Naval Exercises: Strengthening Maritime Cooperation

Sino-Russian Naval Exercises: Strengthening Maritime Cooperation

Global
4
Freedom for Pastor Jin Mingri: A Milestone in Religious Advocacy

Freedom for Pastor Jin Mingri: A Milestone in Religious Advocacy

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why CAREC Countries Must Embrace Carbon Pricing to Future-Proof Transport and Economies

From Space to Policy: ADB Highlights Satellite Data as the Next Frontier for Sustainable Growth

Africa’s Energy Transition Has a Hidden Bottleneck: Policies That Don’t Work Together

China’s Low-Altitude Boom Shows Why Green Growth Needs More Than New Technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026