South Korean Oil Giants Charged with Price Collusion Scandal

South Korean Prosecutors Said They Indicted The Countrys Four Oil Refiners On Charges Of Fuel Price Collusion

In a major legal development, South Korean prosecutors have charged four leading oil refiners with colluding to fix fuel prices, according to Yonhap News Agency. The accusations suggest that the alleged collusion caused $17 billion in anti-competitive damages.

The companies named in the indictment are HD Hyundai Oilbank, SK Energy, GS Caltex, and S-Oil. Allegations indicate that HD Hyundai Oilbank and SK Energy's pricing managers initially coordinated on price hikes following the onset of hostilities in Iran, with GS Caltex and S-Oil subsequently adopting similar pricing strategies.

Prosecutors estimate the total anti-competitive impact at 26 trillion won, or $17 billion. Parent company SK Innovation and the refiners involved have either declined to comment or not responded to requests for information. This development marks a significant moment in South Korea's fight against corporate collusion.