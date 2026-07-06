South Korean Oil Giants Indicted in $17 Billion Price-Fixing Scandal

South Korean prosecutors have indicted the nation's four major oil refiners—HD Hyundai Oilbank, SK Energy, GS Caltex, and S-Oil—over allegations of fuel price collusion causing $17 billion in anti-competitive harm. The case follows earlier regulatory scrutiny and increased penalties for such activities by the Korea Fair Trade Commission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | South Korean Prosecutors Said They Indicted The Countrys Four Oil Refiners On Charges Of Fuel Price Collusion | Updated: 06-07-2026 08:06 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 08:06 IST
South Korean Oil Giants Indicted in $17 Billion Price-Fixing Scandal

South Korea's major oil refiners are embroiled in a scandal as prosecutors have indicted them for fuel price collusion, a case that reportedly inflicted $17 billion worth of anti-competitive harm. The implicated companies include HD Hyundai Oilbank, SK Energy, GS Caltex, and S-Oil, according to Yonhap News Agency.

These allegations stem from communications between pricing managers at HD Hyundai Oilbank and SK Energy, who are accused of conspiring on petroleum product prices following this year's conflict in Iran. GS Caltex and S-Oil reportedly followed suit, further exacerbating the market impact, the agency reported.

The issue has prompted the Korea Fair Trade Commission to raise penalties significantly for price-fixing violations. The response from the companies has been minimal, with some opting not to comment on the charges. Meanwhile, the Korean prosecution's indictment highlights the growing scrutiny and regulatory enforcement within the energy sector.

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