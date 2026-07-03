Euro Zone Bond Yields Rise Amid Economic Uncertainty

In a surprising financial shift, euro zone bond yields experienced a weekly rise, marking their first increase since early June. This trend was observed as traders adjusted their positions following the diplomatic developments involving the U.S. and Iran, which had initially driven yields lower.

Germany's 10-year bond yield saw an increase of 2 basis points, standing at 2.92%, with a cumulative weekly gain nearing 8 basis points. Although still under the mid-May peak of 3.20%, these movements reflect traders' recalibration post the U.S.-Iran deal, which reopened the Strait of Hormuz and affected oil prices. This led market analysts to shift their expectations on European Central Bank's policy adjustments.

Elsewhere in Europe, bond yields mirrored Germany's trend. France's bond yields have widened their gap with Germany's, highlighting investor concerns over France's financial robustness. Morgan Stanley adjusted its forecast for France's deficit, pointing to critical budgetary events in the coming months that may further influence the borrowing landscape.