European Stocks Steady Amid Takeover Talks and New Launches

European stocks held their ground on Monday following a strong showing the previous week, with investors eyeing new deals, notably the take-private bid for UK's easyJet. The STOXX 600 index hovered at 652.84 points early in the day, having seen its best weekly performance since mid-May last Friday.

EasyJet saw an 11% surge in its share price after agreeing to terms with U.S. investment firm Castlelake for a takeover valuing the airline up to £5.5 billion. In the broader market, the travel and leisure sector spearheaded growth with a 1% increase, buoyed by a decrease in Middle East tensions and a dip in oil prices.

Despite these gains, geopolitical uncertainties persist with no major breakthrough in U.S.-Iran peace negotiations. In other market movements, Thales dropped 1.4% following its agreement to acquire a stake in drone tech company Exail, and Ferrari rose 2% with the launch of a limited-edition 12-cylinder manual gearbox model, appealing to traditional car enthusiasts.