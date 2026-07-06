European Stocks Steady Amid Takeover Talks and New Launches

European stocks remained steady on Monday after a robust previous week, with the market abuzz about new deals, particularly the proposed acquisition of easyJet by U.S. firm Castlelake. The travel sector led the gains due to eased Middle East tensions, while Thales and Ferrari made strategic moves.

Devdiscourse News Desk | European Shares Were Flat On Monday After A Strong Previous Week | Updated: 06-07-2026 12:48 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 12:48 IST
European Stocks Steady Amid Takeover Talks and New Launches
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European stocks held their ground on Monday following a strong showing the previous week, with investors eyeing new deals, notably the take-private bid for UK's easyJet. The STOXX 600 index hovered at 652.84 points early in the day, having seen its best weekly performance since mid-May last Friday.

EasyJet saw an 11% surge in its share price after agreeing to terms with U.S. investment firm Castlelake for a takeover valuing the airline up to £5.5 billion. In the broader market, the travel and leisure sector spearheaded growth with a 1% increase, buoyed by a decrease in Middle East tensions and a dip in oil prices.

Despite these gains, geopolitical uncertainties persist with no major breakthrough in U.S.-Iran peace negotiations. In other market movements, Thales dropped 1.4% following its agreement to acquire a stake in drone tech company Exail, and Ferrari rose 2% with the launch of a limited-edition 12-cylinder manual gearbox model, appealing to traditional car enthusiasts.

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