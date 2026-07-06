European Stocks Rise Amid Eased Oil Prices and Anticipated AI Earnings

European and U.S. stocks climbed as lower oil prices eased inflation fears. The focus shifts to the AI sector's earnings season, with Delta Air Lines and PepsiCo reporting in the U.S. South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix plans a U.S. listing. Central banks assess global economic pressures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | European Stocks And Us Futures Ticked Higher On Monday As The Potential For Increased Energy Supplies Pulled Down Oil Prices And Promised Relief From Inflationary Pressures | Updated: 06-07-2026 14:01 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 14:01 IST
European Stocks Rise Amid Eased Oil Prices and Anticipated AI Earnings
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European and U.S. markets showed positive momentum on Monday as decreased oil prices suggested a decline in inflationary stress, bringing optimism ahead of the incoming earnings season for the AI sector. European stocks, specifically the STOXX 600, rose by 0.2%, while the S&P 500 futures increased by 0.5% following a holiday pause in the U.S.

Despite ongoing tensions in U.S.-Iran relations, OPEC+ agreed to raise oil output by 188,000 barrels per day from August, contributing to oil price drops. Meanwhile, investors are keenly observing the tech sector, particularly AI companies amid potential bubble concerns, as high-profile earnings reports from Delta Air Lines, PepsiCo, and Samsung Electronics loom.

The dollar index ticked upwards, reflecting recent economic data, and central bankers from various regions are slated to discuss economic policies. A potentially impactful week unfolds with notable financial events as stakeholders brace for earnings and economic activity data releases across global markets.

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