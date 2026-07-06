Quake Alert: Mindanao Rattled by 5.8 Magnitude Tremor

An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 shook the island of Mindanao in the Philippines on Monday, according to data from the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).

The Philippine seismology agency, known as Phivolcs, indicated that there are no anticipated damages or aftershocks following the offshore seismic activity.

The tremor, described with a depth of precisely 10 km, was reported by the GFZ in its detailed account of the event.