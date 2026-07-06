Quake Alert: Mindanao Rattled by 5.8 Magnitude Tremor

A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck Mindanao, Philippines, as reported by the German Research Centre for Geosciences. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) confirmed no damage or aftershocks are expected from this offshore quake, highlighting its depth of 10 kilometers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | An Earthquake Of Magnitude Struck Mindanao | Updated: 06-07-2026 13:56 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 13:56 IST
Quake Alert: Mindanao Rattled by 5.8 Magnitude Tremor
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An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 shook the island of Mindanao in the Philippines on Monday, according to data from the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).

The Philippine seismology agency, known as Phivolcs, indicated that there are no anticipated damages or aftershocks following the offshore seismic activity.

The tremor, described with a depth of precisely 10 km, was reported by the GFZ in its detailed account of the event.

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