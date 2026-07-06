Veteran Tennis Stars Shine at TNSTC Tournament in Madurai

The VIth Leg of the Kauvery Hospital-TNSTC Veterans Tennis Tournament showcased over 125 players competing in Madurai. Notable veteran players and doubles teams battled for a prize pool of Rs. 2 lakh. The next tournament leg is scheduled for September 2026 in Tiruchirappalli.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madurai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 06-07-2026 17:04 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 17:04 IST
Veteran Tennis Stars Shine at TNSTC Tournament in Madurai
Tennis Tournament. Image Credit: ANI

The VIth Leg of the Kauvery Hospital-Tamil Nadu Senior Tennis Club (TNSTC) Veterans Tennis Tournament concluded successfully at the Madurai Union Club, offering an impressive display of talent from veteran tennis players across the country. The event, held from June 26 to 28, attracted 125 participants from states including Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan.

Renowned veteran athletes, some of whom have represented India on global platforms, took to the courts in various categories, ranging from ages 40+ to 75+. With a prize pool of Rs. 2 lakh up for grabs, winners, runners-up, and semi-finalists received trophies and monetary awards distributed by TNSTC dignitaries. Notable players such as Sanjay Kumar, Suresh Murthati, and Venkatachalam Swaminathan were among the celebrated competitors.

The doubles segment saw dynamic duos clinching titles across age brackets, while two remarkable octogenarian players also took part, enhancing the event's inspiring narrative. Beyond competition, the health and safety of participants were prioritized, with Kauvery Hospital providing medical support throughout. The tournament, which reinforces camaraderie among veteran players, will continue in Tiruchirappalli come September 2026.

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