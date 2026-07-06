Owaisi Presses Telangana for Immediate Issuance of Permanent Residency Certificates

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi has called upon the Telangana government, led by Revanth Reddy, to promptly issue Permanent Residence Certificates (PRC) to its people, aiming to streamline documentation and avert future administrative issues. The Hyderabad MP stressed the urgency of proactive governance to alleviate potential hardships citizens might face once the final voter list is released.

In a video posted on X, Owaisi expressed his desire to meet the Chief Minister, expressing disappointment with the current administration's inaction regarding the documentation challenges faced by the state's poorer sections. He criticized the two BJP MPs in Telangana for their failure to urge the Election Commission to accept broader identification criteria, including PAN cards and driving licenses.

Pointing to Karnataka as an example, where a Congress-led government already provides PRCs to citizens, Owaisi questioned why Telangana cannot adopt a similar approach. Citing the lack of essential documents among economically weaker citizens, he expressed concern over their exclusion from electoral rolls and other government services, urging immediate corrective measures from the state administration.