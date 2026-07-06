Rosatom's Strategic Return to Bushehr

Russia's nuclear corporation, Rosatom, is planning to return staff to Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant by mid-July. This follows an evacuation due to conflict from the United States and Israel against Iran. Rosatom is continuing its construction of two new units at the site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Russias State Nuclear Corporation Rosatom Plans To Send Staff Back To Irans Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant From The Middle Of July | Updated: 06-07-2026 18:11 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 18:11 IST
Rosatom's Strategic Return to Bushehr
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Russia's state nuclear corporation, Rosatom, is set to resume operations at Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant, reinstating its staff by mid-July according to reports from the Interfax news agency. This decision marks a significant step in the ongoing collaboration between Russia and Iran in the nuclear energy sector.

The corporation had previously evacuated hundreds of staff following the conflict initiated by the United States and Israel against Iran on February 28. The escalation in tensions prompted a temporary halt in Rosatom's operations at the site.

Despite the geopolitical challenges, Rosatom continues its ambitious project of constructing two additional units at the Bushehr site. This move underscores the resilience and strategic interests of Russia in maintaining its influence and commitments in the energy sector of the region.

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