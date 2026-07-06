China's Corruption Crackdown: Death Sentence Over $324 Million Bribery Scandal

Yang Youlin, a former Nanjing official, was sentenced to death for corruption, abuse of power, and money laundering. He took over 2.2 billion yuan in bribes from 1993-2023. China's anti-corruption drive rarely results in executions, but Yang's case was especially egregious due to the massive amounts involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Chinese Court On Monday Sentenced Yang Youlin | Updated: 06-07-2026 18:07 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 18:07 IST
China's Corruption Crackdown: Death Sentence Over $324 Million Bribery Scandal

A Chinese court sentenced Yang Youlin, a former Nanjing official, to death over corruption charges, including abuse of power and money laundering.

Yang illegally amassed over 2.2 billion yuan ($324 million) from 1993 to 2023, marking him as one of the most prominent figures in China's ongoing anti-corruption crackdown.

Despite the severity, executions for graft remain rare, as Yang's actions were deemed exceptionally egregious. His case underscores the stringent measures under President Xi Jinping's campaign.

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