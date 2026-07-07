Tech Stocks Surge Amid AI Boom: Broadcom and Nasdaq Lead the Rally

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq witnessed significant gains Monday, driven primarily by surges in technology stocks, particularly those connected to artificial intelligence advancements. Broadcom led the surge with a 3.7% increase after solidifying an extended deal with Apple to develop custom chips until 2031.

The tech-heavy mood saw the S&P 500 information technology sector climb 1.3%, while the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index rebounded with a 2.2% gain, recovering from two sessions of losses. Amid this backdrop, South Korea's SK Hynix moves towards its Nasdaq debut, signaling the robust investor appetite for AI-related stocks.

However, Microsoft experienced a near 1% drop after announcing a reduction of about 2.1% of its workforce, which analysts linked to ongoing capital expenditure challenges. As major U.S. companies like Delta Air Lines and PepsiCo prepare to report earnings, the market remains poised, balancing optimism from expected tech sector growth with caution from broader economic signals.