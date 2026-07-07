Canada Said On Monday It Wanted Germanys Tkms To Build Up To Submarines For Its Navy

In a strategic move to enhance its naval capabilities, Canada announced on Monday its intention to procure up to 12 submarines from Germany's TKMS. This historic procurement aims to bolster defense ties with European allies ahead of an upcoming NATO summit focused on military expenditure.

The deal, which saw TKMS outperform South Korea's Hanwha Ocean, underscores the significance of Canada's defense strategy in collaborating with Europe. Prime Minister Mark Carney, speaking at a news conference from Halifax, emphasized the magnitude of the agreement, highlighting it as Canada's largest procurement.

While Carney did not disclose the financial details, he confirmed that Canada's discussions with TKMS are set to commence. Speaking before his departure for a NATO summit in Turkey, Carney acknowledged the competitive nature of the procurement process, noting the close decision between two highly qualified suppliers.