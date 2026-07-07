Graham Platner's Campaign Under Scrutiny Amid Allegations

Graham Platner, a Democratic nominee for a U.S. Senate seat in Maine, faces allegations of sexual misconduct from five years ago according to a Politico report. Platner is contemplating the future of his campaign amidst heightened scrutiny. The outcome of this race could impact the Democrats' bid for Senate control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Graham Platner | Updated: 07-07-2026 01:47 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 01:47 IST
Graham Platner's Campaign Under Scrutiny Amid Allegations

In a dramatic turn in the closely-watched Maine U.S. Senate race, Democratic nominee Graham Platner is embroiled in controversy following allegations of sexual misconduct. His future in the race remains uncertain as he reflects on his campaign's trajectory.

Politico reported that a woman accused Platner of coercion in a relationship almost five years ago. The publication reviewed pertinent documents, including emails between the alleged victim and her therapist.

The stakes are high in this race as it is pivotal for the Democrats' quest to secure a Senate majority. This race pits Platner against long-time Republican incumbent Susan Collins, with the Democrats eager to flip control of the Senate.

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