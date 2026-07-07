France Stands Strong: Prepares for Moroccan Challenge in World Cup Quarters

Assistant Coach Guy Stephan Said France Would Be Stronger For The Physical Test They Faced Against Paraguay And Were Preparing For A Very Different Challenge When They Take On Morocco In The World Cup Quarterfinals On Thursday France Romped Into The Second Knockout Round But Had To Scrap Their Way Past A Rugged Paraguay Side With Very Little Protection From The Match Officials In Philadelphia On Saturday To Get Into The Last Eight Stephan Confirmed That The French Federation Had Appealed Against Key Forward Michael Olises Yellow Card

France's assistant coach Guy Stephan remarked on the physical test that the national team experienced during their game against Paraguay. The match, held in Philadelphia, was challenging due to minimal protection from officials, yet, Stephan emphasized that such matches offer insights into players' capabilities amidst adversity.

Despite the challenges, the French team managed to keep their composure, showcasing their maturity on and off the field. Stephan highlighted this as a significant learning opportunity for the players, who are relatively young but showed great resolve.

Looking ahead, Stephan acknowledged Morocco's quality team as their next opponent. With some players facing injuries, such as forward Marcus Thuram and midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, Stephan remains optimistic. He also condemned racist remarks aimed at striker Kylian Mbappe, highlighting the need for respect and sportsmanship in the game.