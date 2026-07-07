Yen Troubles: Intervention Looms as Currency Nears Four-Decade Lows

The Japanese yen struggled to maintain its value near its lowest point in four decades, hovering above the record low of 162.84 per dollar, prompting concerns of potential intervention by Tokyo authorities. Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar steadied following disappointing job growth data, reducing expectations for an imminent Federal Reserve interest rate hike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Japanese Yen Struggled Near Fourdecade Lows On Monday | Updated: 07-07-2026 01:26 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 01:26 IST
Yen Troubles: Intervention Looms as Currency Nears Four-Decade Lows
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The Japanese yen has found itself under significant pressure, nearing its lowest level in nearly four decades with traders anxiously watching potential official intervention. The yen's recent instability has left it hovering above last week's low of 162.84 per dollar, sparking concerns in the market.

Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar has steadied following last week's weak job growth report, which tempered expectations of an imminent interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve. The dollar index has since retreated after climbing to a 13-month peak, influenced by subdued job growth and lower oil prices.

The market now turns its attention to upcoming Federal Reserve meeting minutes, seeking insight into future rate decisions. As currency strategists warn of ongoing risks, the yen's vulnerability remains a focal point, with talks of intervention by Japanese authorities, despite skepticism about long-term impact.

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