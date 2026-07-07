Cuba faced yet another significant power crisis on Monday when the national electric grid collapsed, plunging the island into further turmoil amid its existing energy shortage. While some vital services like hospitals remained powered, the grid could only meet 1% of the capital's demand, leaving Havana residents in the dark.

The root cause of the collapse has not been disclosed by officials, but it is widely known that Cuba has been facing prolonged power outages due to an aging grid coupled with U.S.-imposed oil blockades. These measures severely restrict oil shipments, resulting in greater energy deficits for the island.

The latest blackout marks the eighth since October 2025, sparking frustration among citizens who already grapple with the Caribbean's sweltering heat. U.S. sanctions are cited as part of a strategy to pressure Cuba's government, though for many locals, the focus remains on enduring the daily discomforts of life without reliable electricity.