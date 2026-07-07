Toyota's $3.6 Billion Texas Expansion: A Bold Move Amid Tariffs and Incentives

Toyota Motor Corp announced plans to build a $3.6 billion plant in San Antonio, Texas, shifting some truck production from Mexico to the U.S. This move aligns with Trump's push for domestic manufacturing and comes with state incentives. The project will create 2,000 jobs by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Toyota Motor Corp Said On Monday It Will Build A New Billion Auto Plant In Texas And Shift Some Truck Production To The United States From Mexico The Japanese Automaker Said The New Millionsquarefoot Building Will Be Located On Its San Antonio Manufacturing Campus And Will Open By | Updated: 07-07-2026 03:10 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 03:10 IST
Toyota's $3.6 Billion Texas Expansion: A Bold Move Amid Tariffs and Incentives

Toyota Motor Corp has announced a significant expansion with a new $3.6 billion auto plant in San Antonio, Texas, set to be completed by 2030. This strategic decision will shift part of Toyota's truck production from Mexico to the United States.

The new facility, which will create 2,000 jobs, is spearheaded under the broader political and economic agenda of encouraging domestic production. Toyota aims to consolidate production of the mid-size Tacoma pickup truck by moving its manufacturing from its Baja California plant to the new Texas facility.

While President Trump has pressured automakers to increase U.S.-based production through tariffs and other measures, Toyota emphasizes its commitment to maintaining operations across North America. Texas Governor Greg Abbott has confirmed the inclusion of state grants and incentives, highlighting the economic significance of Toyota's investment.

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