Investor Concerns Rise Over SEC Proposal for Semiannual Reporting

The investment industry is urging the SEC to maintain quarterly reporting as Wall Street considers a proposal allowing semiannual disclosures by public companies. While some support easing corporate burdens, many investors argue frequent reporting is crucial for making informed decisions. Major organizations, including hedge funds and pension systems, oppose the change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Investment Industry Is Urging Wall Streets Top Regulator To Stick To Its Current Practice Of Requiring Quarterly Reporting From Publicly Traded Companies | Updated: 07-07-2026 03:05 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 03:05 IST
Investor Concerns Rise Over SEC Proposal for Semiannual Reporting

The investment community is urging the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to adhere to the current quarterly reporting requirement for publicly traded companies. The topic arose prominently in public comment letters responding to a proposal that would allow companies to switch to semiannual reporting—an idea brought forth by President Donald Trump to alleviate short-term pressures on corporate leaders.

Although the proposal aims to reduce compliance costs and deter short-termism, it poses risks of leaving investors less informed and impacting corporate governance. Despite these concerns, groups such as JPMorgan and Nasdaq support the proposal, arguing it might enhance the capital markets by enabling a focus on longer-term performance.

Opposing views were submitted by the Investment Company Institute, representing extensive pooled assets, and the Managed Funds Association, which argues that regular, timely corporate disclosures are paramount. Past commentary from major pension funds and industry associations highlight fears that decreased reporting frequency could conceal accounting issues, thus raising long-term financial risks.

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