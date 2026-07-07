Walmart to Slash Prices After Trump Administration Request

President Donald Trump Said On Monday That Walmart Would Lower Prices On Many Products

President Donald Trump announced on Monday that retail giant Walmart plans to cut prices on a range of products, including ground beef, following a request from his administration. The initiative aims to provide economic relief to consumers who have faced escalating beef prices.

The company reported that customers could expect savings on items such as meat, produce, and soft drinks at Walmart and Sam's Club stores this summer. Ground beef prices, which had surged due to persistent droughts and increased cattle feed costs, will see reductions of approximately 'almost' 15%, according to Trump.

Walmart's price drop is set to coincide with the 250th anniversary of the nation, a timing emphasized by President Trump on Truth Social. Amidst the changes, Trump called Walmart 'a truly patriotic company' and encouraged other retailers to follow suit.