Turmoil in Maine's Democratic Senate Nomination

Democratic Party Leaders In Maine On Monday Called On Graham Platner To Withdraw As Their Nominee To Run For Election Against Republican Us Senator Susan Collins

Democratic Party leaders in Maine have urged Graham Platner to withdraw from the Senate race after sexual assault allegations emerged. The calls were made public in a statement from the state party's leadership.

Platner, who denied the allegations, has seen dwindling support from key Democratic figures, including U.S. Representative Ro Khanna and U.S. Senator Ruben Gallego, both of whom have withdrawn their endorsements. Despite the pressure, Platner has not indicated if he will exit the race.

The revelations could lead to reshuffling within the party as Democrats seek a viable replacement nominee. The race is critical, with Senator Susan Collins' Republican seat being a major target in the upcoming midterm elections.