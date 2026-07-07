Heartbreak for Ronaldo: Portugal's World Cup Dream Ends

Cristiano Ronaldo's final World Cup journey ended with Portugal's loss to Spain, marked by Mikel Merino's late goal. Reflecting on his career, Ronaldo refrained from making immediate decisions about his international future. Despite the loss, he cherishes his contributions to Portugal's success in past tournaments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Portugal Forward Cristiano Ronaldos Final World Cup Ended With A Spanish Sting In The Tail | Updated: 07-07-2026 04:30 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 04:30 IST
Heartbreak for Ronaldo: Portugal's World Cup Dream Ends
Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo faced the bitter end to his World Cup aspirations as Portugal succumbed to a 1-0 defeat against Spain, courtesy of a last-minute goal by Mikel Merino. The forward, renowned for his stellar international career, expressed sadness over Portugal's exit while maintaining that Spain had a stroke of luck in the decisive moments.

Ronaldo, a pivotal figure in Portugal’s football history with achievements including the 2016 European Championship victory, acknowledged the World Cup as his final appearance in the tournament. However, he avoided making definitive statements regarding his overall international future, emphasizing a thoughtful approach post-tournament.

Despite the setback, Ronaldo underscored his pride in leading Portugal to three major titles, fundamentally altering its football legacy. As Portugal bids farewell to manager Roberto Martinez, Ronaldo offered heartfelt appreciation for the Spaniard’s contributions. The Al-Nassr striker encouraged the team to rise from this defeat and look towards the future with optimism.

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