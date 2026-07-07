China's Gig Economy: A Double-Edged Safety Net

In China, the gig economy is expanding rapidly as traditional jobs decline, absorbing a diverse workforce including educated youths and those affected by automation. It acts as a crucial employment buffer but poses long-term risks to China's welfare system due to non-mandatory social insurance contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bao Zhang Began Driving For A Chinese Ridehailing App This Year After Losing His Job As A Software Tester And Says The Weak Job Market Gives Him Little Hope Of Returning To The Tech Sector His Story Is Increasingly Common In China | Updated: 07-07-2026 04:30 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 04:30 IST
China's Gig Economy: A Double-Edged Safety Net
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Bao Zhang, a former software tester, now drives for a Chinese ride-hailing app amid a challenging job market. He is among millions shifting to gig work in China as unemployment insurance and job scarcity push workers towards flexible employment.

This gig economy offers an employment buffer, especially as construction and manufacturing jobs decline due to economic crises and technology advancements. Experts note that it increasingly includes educated individuals, not just rural migrants.

While the gig economy mitigates immediate job loss impacts, it elevates long-term concerns for China's welfare system due to low social insurance participation. Authorities face a dilemma between boosting social security measures and preserving the gig sectors' job creation capabilities.

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