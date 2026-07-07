Fifa President Gianni Infantino Defended World Soccers Disciplinary Process On Monday Amid Mounting International Criticism After Us President Donald Trump Praised Fifas Decision To Suspend Folarin Baloguns World Cup Redcard Ban Infantino Said Fifas Judicial Bodies Operated Independently And Autonomously And That He Had Told Trump The Balogun Case Was Subject To An Ongoing Legal Process

FIFA's decision to suspend Folarin Balogun's red-card ban has become a flashpoint of international controversy. Despite pressures from U.S. President Donald Trump, FIFA President Gianni Infantino insists that the organization's judicial bodies operate independently and autonomously.

The suspension has sparked outrage across the football world, with UEFA and several national federations protesting what they see as a breach of the game's integrity. The Royal Belgian Football Association's challenge to the suspension, filed just hours before their match against the United States, was rejected.

Prominent figures, including former Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp and ex-FIFA President Sepp Blatter, have criticized the move. They argue that allowing political influence from figures like Trump threatens the sport's sanctity. This incident has raised broader questions about FIFA's governance and its potential intertwining with global politics.