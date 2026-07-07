China's Economic Outlook: Slowing Growth and Rising Risks

The World Bank On Tuesday Projected Chinas Economic Growth Would Ease To In And To In As The Property Sector Continues To Adjust To Lower Housing Demand And Consumers Remain Cautious Risks To The Outlook Are Broadly Balanced If The Property Downturn Deepens Further

The World Bank has projected a gradual slowdown in China's economic growth, forecasting a rate of 4.4% in 2026 and 4.3% in 2027. This assessment is influenced by ongoing adjustments within the country's property sector and a notable cautiousness among consumers.

The report cautioned that the outlook carries balanced risks. A potential deepening of the property downturn could put additional pressure on consumer spending and investment in real estate and sectors related to it.

These predictions highlight the broader adjustments taking place in China’s economy as it contends with shifting demands in its housing market and cautious spending habits among its consumers.