China's Economic Outlook: Slowing Growth and Rising Risks
The World Bank forecasts a decline in China's economic growth to 4.4% in 2026 and 4.3% in 2027, driven by adjustments in the property sector and cautious consumer behavior. The potential for a deeper property downturn poses additional risks to consumer spending and real estate investment.
The World Bank has projected a gradual slowdown in China's economic growth, forecasting a rate of 4.4% in 2026 and 4.3% in 2027. This assessment is influenced by ongoing adjustments within the country's property sector and a notable cautiousness among consumers.
The report cautioned that the outlook carries balanced risks. A potential deepening of the property downturn could put additional pressure on consumer spending and investment in real estate and sectors related to it.
These predictions highlight the broader adjustments taking place in China’s economy as it contends with shifting demands in its housing market and cautious spending habits among its consumers.