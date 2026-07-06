World Bank Appoints Tatiana Rosito to Lead China, Mongolia and Korea

The World Bank has named Tatiana Rosito as its new Division Director for China, Mongolia and Korea, placing an experienced economist and diplomat in charge of one of its most strategically important regional portfolios. Rosito officially assumed the role on 1 July 2026 and will be based in Beijing. Rosito, a Brazilian national, brings three decades of experience across international economic policy, diplomacy, development finance and business leadership. Her career has included senior positions in government, multilateral cooperation and the private sector, giving her broad experience in managing complex international partnerships.

Before joining the World Bank, she served as Vice Minister at Brazil's Ministry of Finance, where she led the country's engagement on international development finance, climate funds and multilateral development banks. She also played key roles during Brazil's recent international leadership responsibilities, serving as the G20 Finance Track Deputy during the country's 2024 G20 Presidency, BRICS Finance Deputy in 2025 and leading the Circle of Finance Ministers for COP30.

Rosito said she was honoured to join the World Bank Group and return to a region where she has spent many years living and working. She added that partnerships with China, Mongolia and Korea remain important for advancing employment, expanding knowledge sharing and addressing global development challenges through closer cooperation with governments and development partners.

Deep knowledge of Asia strengthens appointment

The new Division Director has extensive regional experience, having spent more than 12 years living, studying and working across Asia. During her diplomatic career, she served at Brazil's embassies in Beijing and Singapore, gaining first-hand knowledge of the region's economic and political landscape.

She also helped establish the Asia and China Program at the Brazilian Center for International Relations (CEBRI) and served on the Consultative Committee of the Brazil-China Business Council, strengthening commercial and policy links between the two countries.

Rosito holds an honours degree in Economics from the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, a Master's in International Development from the Harvard Kennedy School and a joint Master of Business Administration from INSEAD and Tsinghua University, combining expertise in economics, public policy and global business.

Supporting three countries at different stages of development

The World Bank said Rosito will oversee partnerships that reflect three very different development paths across the region.

In China, the institution's relationship has evolved as the country has progressed economically over the past four decades. While financing is gradually changing to match China's development level, cooperation is increasingly centred on knowledge exchange, innovation and addressing shared global challenges, including ecological transitions through initiatives such as the China–World Bank Group Global Center for Ecological Systems and Transitions.

In Mongolia, the World Bank continues to support economic reforms, development financing and technical advice under its current Country Partnership Framework, which focuses on creating jobs while building a more resilient and sustainable economy capable of responding to climate-related risks.

The partnership with the Republic of Korea reflects the country's transformation from a former aid recipient into a high-income economy. Today, the World Bank's Korea Office serves as a global hub for innovation and technology, sharing Korean expertise, financial resources and development experience with countries around the world through trust funds and specialised programmes.

Rosito's appointment comes as the World Bank continues strengthening collaboration across East Asia while helping member countries pursue sustainable growth, climate resilience and broader economic opportunities.