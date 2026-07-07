Indian Markets Maintain Green Streak Amid Global Rally

Indian stock markets continued their positive momentum on Tuesday, with the BSE Sensex rising by 0.12% and the NSE Nifty by 0.10%. This uptick follows a significant rally in US markets. However, Asian markets showed mixed performance, and caution is advised due to potential short-term risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2026 10:25 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 10:25 IST
Indian Markets Maintain Green Streak Amid Global Rally
A view of the newly renovated NSE atrium bull (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Indian stock markets sustained their upward momentum on Tuesday, with benchmark indices advancing further in early trade. The BSE Sensex rose by 95.62 points to 78,380.69, and the NSE Nifty 50 gained 25.30 points, opening at 24,455.65.

The upward trend is bolstered by a broad-based rally in international markets, particularly in the US. The Nasdaq surged by 288.49 points, the S&P 500 increased by 0.72%, and Dow Jones Futures saw a 0.12% rise. Expert Ajay Bagga noted that global market dynamics are favorable, with strong tech-driven gains in Wall Street driving momentum. Indian markets benefit from domestic factors like better monsoon forecasts and lower oil prices.

However, the Asian market performance presented a mixed picture, as Japan's Nikkei 225 fell by 1.37% and South Korea's KOSPI plummeted 7.48%. In contrast, Singapore's Straits Times and Indonesia's Jakarta Composite posted modest gains. Meanwhile, in commodities, Brent Crude rose to USD 72.46 per barrel, whereas Gold declined to USD 4,132.42. Kotak Securities' Shrikant Chouhan advised keeping an eye on critical support levels to mitigate short-term risks.

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