Indian Markets Surge Amid Stable Crude Prices

In a strong trading session on Monday, Indian equity markets registered gains exceeding 0.6%, with benchmark indices buoyed by stable crude oil prices. The NSE Nifty 50 closed at 24,430.35 after surging 159.50 points, while the BSE Sensex ended at 78,285.07, gaining 521.16 points.

Market analysts attributed this bullish momentum to stable crude oil prices that enhanced investor sentiment and bolstered the broader macroeconomic outlook. Vinod Nair, Research Head at Geojit Investments Limited, noted the positive bias in Indian equities despite mixed signals from global markets.

Nair highlighted that consistent softness in crude oil prices could stabilize inflation and improve profitability in oil marketing companies, ultimately benefiting India's macroeconomic stability. The market's upward movement was led by large-cap stocks with a noted increase in foreign institutional inflows. Domestically, financial, auto, realty, and oil & gas sectors topped the charts.

NSE's sectoral indices showcased a mixed performance, with Nifty Realty rising 1.75% and Nifty Auto gaining 1.38%. However, Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Media saw declines. Notable gainers included HDFC Bank, Hindalco, and ONGC, while Kotak Bank and TCS were among the losers.

In commodities, Brent crude prices softened by 0.61% to USD 71.66 per barrel, impacting the global market landscape. Gold and silver prices also dipped, indicating broader commodity market trends. The Asian markets presented a mixed picture, with some indices such as Japan's Nikkei 225 and Taiwan's weighted index trending downward.