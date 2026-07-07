Global FDI Rebounds Amid Uneven Recovery
Global foreign direct investment (FDI) increased by 6% last year, reaching $1.6 trillion after two years of decline, according to the U.N. trade body. Despite this growth, the recovery remains uneven, highlighting disparities in how regions and sectors are bouncing back from economic challenges.
Foreign direct investment (FDI) on the global stage rose by 6% last year, according to a report by the United Nations trade authority released on Tuesday. This rise brings the total FDI to a substantial $1.6 trillion.
This increase marks the end of a two-year decline experienced worldwide. However, the U.N. cautions that the recovery is not uniformly distributed across different regions and industries.
The uneven nature of the recovery reflects ongoing disparities, pointing to varied economic conditions affecting the flow and distribution of foreign investments globally.