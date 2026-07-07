Predatorgate: The Scandal Rocking Greek Surveillance
Eight individuals targeted by the Predator spyware are suing Intellexa SA, seeking €1 million each for moral damages. This comes amid ongoing fallout from the Greek wiretapping scandal, which led to high-profile resignations and denies of political involvement. An appeal for related convictions is set for December.
Eight individuals have filed lawsuits against the Greek surveillance firm Intellexa SA, demanding €1 million each in compensation for moral damages, following a wiretapping scandal involving the Predator spyware.
Known as 'Predatorgate,' the scandal erupted in 2022 when a journalist and a political leader revealed they had been under state surveillance, creating a tumult in the government. The affair led to resignations of top intelligence officials but the administration denied any political wrongdoing.
Intellexa's founder, Tal Dilian, and associates were convicted of breaching data confidentiality in 2020-2021, receiving lengthy sentences now under appeal. The plaintiffs' action amplifies the legal challenges facing Intellexa as it approaches upcoming court dates in December.