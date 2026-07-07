Predatorgate: The Scandal Rocking Greek Surveillance

Eight Victims Of A Greek Wiretapping Scandal Have Sued The Athensbased Surveillance Firm Intellexa Sa And Individuals Believed To Be Linked To It

Eight individuals have filed lawsuits against the Greek surveillance firm Intellexa SA, demanding €1 million each in compensation for moral damages, following a wiretapping scandal involving the Predator spyware.

Known as 'Predatorgate,' the scandal erupted in 2022 when a journalist and a political leader revealed they had been under state surveillance, creating a tumult in the government. The affair led to resignations of top intelligence officials but the administration denied any political wrongdoing.

Intellexa's founder, Tal Dilian, and associates were convicted of breaching data confidentiality in 2020-2021, receiving lengthy sentences now under appeal. The plaintiffs' action amplifies the legal challenges facing Intellexa as it approaches upcoming court dates in December.