Ram Temple Trust Overhaul: A Controversy-Filled Restructuring

The Ram temple trust in Ayodhya, India, has overhauled its leadership following allegations of theft involving donations. The controversy has sparked political tensions ahead of elections in Uttar Pradesh. Opposition parties demand an inquiry, while the ruling BJP accuses them of exploiting the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Trust That Runs Indias Grand Ram Temple | Updated: 07-07-2026 15:47 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 15:47 IST
Ram Temple Trust Overhaul: A Controversy-Filled Restructuring
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The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust, which oversees the iconic Ram temple in Ayodhya, has completely restructured its leadership. This comes after accusations emerged involving members who allegedly stole millions in donations, casting a shadow over the temple's administration.

The allegations arrive at a critical time as elections loom in Uttar Pradesh, a state where political dynamics are closely tied to religious sentiments. Opposition parties are using this incident to challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, demanding a full investigation and a complete dissolution of the current trust.

Tensions are high amid calls for reform, with the BJP accusing opposition factions of political opportunism. The site, steeped in historical and religious significance, remains a highly visible symbol, with its management now under intense scrutiny.

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