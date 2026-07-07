Ram Temple Trust Overhaul: A Controversy-Filled Restructuring

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust, which oversees the iconic Ram temple in Ayodhya, has completely restructured its leadership. This comes after accusations emerged involving members who allegedly stole millions in donations, casting a shadow over the temple's administration.

The allegations arrive at a critical time as elections loom in Uttar Pradesh, a state where political dynamics are closely tied to religious sentiments. Opposition parties are using this incident to challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, demanding a full investigation and a complete dissolution of the current trust.

Tensions are high amid calls for reform, with the BJP accusing opposition factions of political opportunism. The site, steeped in historical and religious significance, remains a highly visible symbol, with its management now under intense scrutiny.