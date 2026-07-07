China Considers Tightening Control Over AI Models to Safeguard National Interests

Chinese Authorities Have Held Meetings With Top Tech Firms Over The Past Month About Potentially Restricting Overseas Access To Chinas Most Advanced Ai Models

In a bid to safeguard its growing artificial intelligence sector, Chinese authorities have engaged in a series of discussions with leading tech firms about potential restrictions on overseas access to China's most advanced AI models. These meetings have included major tech players such as Alibaba and ByteDance.

With AI becoming increasingly seen as a critical national asset, China, much like the U.S., is eyeing tighter controls. The discussions come amidst concerns about national security and technological sovereignty, with officials contemplating making AI technology leaks a national security offense.

As China considers these protective measures, industry observers are keenly watching to see how such restrictions might affect global AI markets and the balance of technological power between the U.S. and China.