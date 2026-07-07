France Pledges Support to Rebuild Syria's Economy

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed France's commitment to aid in the reconstruction of Syria's economy and banking sector. During his visit to Damascus, he emphasized ongoing efforts to assist the Syrian central bank, despite security challenges underscored by nearby bomb explosions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | France Is Ready To Help Rebuild Syrias Economy And Banking Sector | Updated: 07-07-2026 15:48 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 15:48 IST
France Pledges Support to Rebuild Syria's Economy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced France's readiness to assist in the reconstruction of Syria's economy and banking sector, during a visit to Damascus.

Macron's commitment came as he spoke alongside Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, highlighting French efforts to support the restructuring of Syria's banking systems, especially the central bank.

The visit was marked by heightened security concerns after two bomb explosions occurred near the hotel where Macron was holding meetings, but the French leader remained undeterred in his pledge to support Syria's economic recovery.

TRENDING

1
AfCFTA Chief Honoured for Advancing Africa's Trade Vision

AfCFTA Chief Honoured for Advancing Africa's Trade Vision

Nigeria
2
Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

New Zealand
3
New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand
4
Thrilling Upsets and Intense Showdowns: Highlights from Wimbledon

Thrilling Upsets and Intense Showdowns: Highlights from Wimbledon

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Climate Finance Is Growing, But Is It Growing Fast Enough to Power Emerging Economies?

Can Mobile Money Solve Africa’s Credit Gap Before Exclusion Becomes Harder to Reverse?

GPT-4o Improves Doctors' Clinical Reasoning by Up to 18%, But Human Judgment Still Leads

Microplastics Have Found a New Landfill: The Human Body

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026