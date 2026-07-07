France Pledges Support to Rebuild Syria's Economy
French President Emmanuel Macron expressed France's commitment to aid in the reconstruction of Syria's economy and banking sector. During his visit to Damascus, he emphasized ongoing efforts to assist the Syrian central bank, despite security challenges underscored by nearby bomb explosions.
French President Emmanuel Macron has announced France's readiness to assist in the reconstruction of Syria's economy and banking sector, during a visit to Damascus.
Macron's commitment came as he spoke alongside Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, highlighting French efforts to support the restructuring of Syria's banking systems, especially the central bank.
The visit was marked by heightened security concerns after two bomb explosions occurred near the hotel where Macron was holding meetings, but the French leader remained undeterred in his pledge to support Syria's economic recovery.
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