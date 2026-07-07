France Revises 2026 Growth Forecast Amid Global Tensions

France's Finance Ministry lowered its 2026 growth projection from 0.9% to 0.7%, citing early-year challenges and international issues such as Middle Eastern conflicts. Finance Minister Roland Lescure attributes the revision to specific budget legislation and the global situation impacting economic outlook.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Frances Finance Ministry Said On Tuesday It Had Cut Its Growth Forecast To From A Previous In A Midyear Public Finances Update To Lawmakers This Revision Takes Into Account A Less Favourable Start Of The Year Than Anticipated | Updated: 07-07-2026 15:26 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 15:26 IST
France Revises 2026 Growth Forecast Amid Global Tensions
growth forecast

France's Finance Ministry has announced a reduction in its 2026 growth forecast from 0.9% to 0.7%, marking a significant adjustment in economic expectations.

This change reflects a tougher-than-expected start to the year, influenced by unique budgetary legislation and rising tensions in the Middle East.

Finance Minister Roland Lescure emphasized these international factors when explaining the updated forecast, underscoring the complexities affecting France's economic trajectory.

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