Zelenskiy's Urgent Call for European Anti-Ballistic System

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged European allies to expedite the development of a domestic anti-ballistic system, emphasizing the need for an affordable, mass-produced solution immediately. His appeal came during a defense forum at the NATO summit in Ankara, highlighting an urgent need for enhanced defense capabilities in Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | President Volodymyr Zelenskiy On Tuesday Called On European Allies To Speed Up Efforts To Create A Domestic Antiballistic System Europe Needs An Affordable | Updated: 07-07-2026 17:10 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 17:10 IST
Zelenskiy's Urgent Call for European Anti-Ballistic System

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has made a strong appeal to European allies to accelerate the creation of a home-grown anti-ballistic system.

“Europe needs an affordable, mass-produced anti-ballistic system as soon as possible. In fact, today,” Zelenskiy emphasized during his address at a defense forum held alongside the NATO summit in Ankara.

His appeal underscores the urgent demands for bolstering defense capabilities across Europe, amidst mounting security challenges faced by the region.

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