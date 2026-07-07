Zelenskiy's Urgent Call for European Anti-Ballistic System
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged European allies to expedite the development of a domestic anti-ballistic system, emphasizing the need for an affordable, mass-produced solution immediately. His appeal came during a defense forum at the NATO summit in Ankara, highlighting an urgent need for enhanced defense capabilities in Europe.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has made a strong appeal to European allies to accelerate the creation of a home-grown anti-ballistic system.
“Europe needs an affordable, mass-produced anti-ballistic system as soon as possible. In fact, today,” Zelenskiy emphasized during his address at a defense forum held alongside the NATO summit in Ankara.
His appeal underscores the urgent demands for bolstering defense capabilities across Europe, amidst mounting security challenges faced by the region.