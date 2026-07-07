EU's Ruling Group Proposes Relaxing Carbon Market Pressure

The European People's Party suggests moderating carbon emission cuts, extending free permits within EU's Emissions Trading System, to maintain industrial competitiveness. A draft reveals plans to change the pace of cuts and extend free permits, urging investment in decarbonisation if foreign competitors bear lesser carbon costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The European Parliaments Biggest Political Group Wants To Ease Pressure On Companies From The Eus Flagship Carbon Market By Slowing Planned Emissions Cuts And Extending Free Pollution Permits | Updated: 07-07-2026 17:11 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 17:11 IST
EU's Ruling Group Proposes Relaxing Carbon Market Pressure

Amidst looming reforms to the European Union's Emissions Trading System, the European People's Party seeks to soften the impact on industries by advocating for a slower reduction in emissions and extended free pollution permits.

A draft proposal suggests reducing annual emission cuts, originally slated to increase steadily, and maintaining free permits to help domestic industries compete globally.

While the draft aims to safeguard industrial competitiveness, it also emphasizes the importance of investing ETS revenues into decarbonizing industries, pending the effectiveness of protections against cheaper carbon-intensive imports.

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