EU's Ruling Group Proposes Relaxing Carbon Market Pressure

The European Parliaments Biggest Political Group Wants To Ease Pressure On Companies From The Eus Flagship Carbon Market By Slowing Planned Emissions Cuts And Extending Free Pollution Permits

Amidst looming reforms to the European Union's Emissions Trading System, the European People's Party seeks to soften the impact on industries by advocating for a slower reduction in emissions and extended free pollution permits.

A draft proposal suggests reducing annual emission cuts, originally slated to increase steadily, and maintaining free permits to help domestic industries compete globally.

While the draft aims to safeguard industrial competitiveness, it also emphasizes the importance of investing ETS revenues into decarbonizing industries, pending the effectiveness of protections against cheaper carbon-intensive imports.