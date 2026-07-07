NATO Unveils Multibillion-Dollar Arms Deals Amidst Trump's Defence Spending Demands

Nato Leaders Began Unveiling Arms Deals Worth Tens Of Billions Of Dollars In Turkey On Tuesday

NATO leaders initiated a significant arms deal announcement in Turkey, surpassing several billion dollars, in a move to echo U.S. demands for Europe to enhance its defence spending.

At a defence forum in Ankara, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte called for a 'revolution' within the alliance, citing rising military expenditures by Russia, China, and other nations.

The air resonated with calls for action as agreements involved purchasing surveillance drones from Northrop Grumman and military planes from Sweden's Saab, pushing defence stocks higher.