India and Indonesia: A Shared Legacy and Future Vision

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasizes the deep-rooted historical and cultural ties between India and Indonesia. Addressing the Indonesian Parliament, he stresses a shared legacy and a future anchored in collaborative growth, pointing to the potential for the relationship to serve as a global beacon of trust and democracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2026 17:07 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 17:07 IST
India and Indonesia: A Shared Legacy and Future Vision
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI/DD). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the rich tapestry of historical and cultural bonds between India and Indonesia during his address to the Indonesian Parliament. He remarked that their connection is steeped in shared history and legendary narratives such as the Ramayana and Mahabharata, alongside the ancient wisdom of Nalanda.

Modi underscored the cultural ties through traditional arts like Wayang puppetry and grand monuments such as Borobudur and Prambanan, both iconic symbols of shared heritage and recognized as UNESCO World Heritage Sites. He added a light-hearted comparison between popular snacks 'Papad' and 'Krupuk', noting the common culinary appreciation for spice.

In his vision for the future, Modi proposed a collaborative growth path under his 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' policy, reinforcing the need for development-oriented diplomacy. His visit culminates as a step toward strengthening democratic values and promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific.

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