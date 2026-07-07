Skyrocketing Electricity Costs Stun Ohio Manufacturers Amid Data Center Boom

Ohio manufacturers, including the Belden Brick Company, are facing skyrocketing electricity costs primarily due to increased demand from regional data centers. These charges threaten the viability of many factories as capacity fees soar, and businesses grapple with potential relocations, cost-cutting, and price hikes to remain competitive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | For Years | Updated: 07-07-2026 15:30 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 15:30 IST
Skyrocketing Electricity Costs Stun Ohio Manufacturers Amid Data Center Boom

Manufacturers in Ohio, including the historic Belden Brick Company, are grappling with soaring electricity costs, a crisis attributed to surging demand from regional data centers. The electricity bills have shot up by nearly 90% due to capacity charges, marking a challenging period for factories already operating on thin margins.

Cost spikes are tied to rising demand and static supply, especially in the 13-state region managed by PJM Interconnection. Manufacturers are paying a significant share of these capacity fees, highlighting concerns as some businesses consider detrimental alternatives like price hikes or relocating to cope with these financial pressures.

The ongoing clash between traditional manufacturing and emerging data centers raises alarms about grid reliability and the economic future in manufacturing heartlands. Advocacy groups and companies call for regulatory scrutiny to ensure fair rate practices and explore cost-cutting alternatives, including onsite power generation, to mitigate escalating charges.

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