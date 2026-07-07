Strand Life Sciences Secures Patent for Revolutionary Cancer Detection Platform

Strand Life Sciences, a Reliance Industries subsidiary, received an Indian patent for its platform that detects cancer from simple blood tests using cell-free DNA analysis. The innovation leverages genome sequencing, methylation pattern detection, and AI to improve early diagnosis, offering scalable and accessible cancer screening solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2026 16:44 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 16:44 IST
Strand Life Sciences Secures Patent for Revolutionary Cancer Detection Platform
Strand logo (Photo/@strand). Image Credit: ANI

Strand Life Sciences, a subsidiary under the Reliance Industries Limited umbrella, announced on Tuesday that it has secured an Indian patent for its groundbreaking platform capable of detecting cancer early through a mere blood test. Utilizing cell-free DNA (cfDNA) analysis, the platform promises to revolutionize early cancer detection.

The patented technology showcases an innovative approach in capturing widespread methylation pattern changes across the genome—a critical indicator of cancer—with exceptional accuracy and minimal failure. This advancement is pivotal for early-stage diagnosis, which is crucial, given that over 1.5 million new cancer cases are recorded annually, with a vast majority identified at more advanced stages where effective treatment options are scarce.

The declining costs of sequencing offer the potential to make early detection more accessible without necessitating large investments in existing infrastructure. Ramesh Hariharan, CEO of Strand Life Sciences, highlighted the importance of this patent as a step towards precision cancer screening. His statement underscores the company's dedication to AI-driven liquid biopsy technologies that not only enhance detection accuracy but also improve scalability and accessibility.

This patent further bolsters Strand's position in the liquid biopsy sector by enriching its intellectual property portfolio. The company is committed to integrating AI with molecular techniques for enhanced early cancer detection, complementing traditional cancer programs with innovative blood-based screening tools.

In light of the increasing cancer burden, both government and private stakeholders in India are intensifying efforts and investments in cost-effective diagnostic solutions to address this public health challenge.

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