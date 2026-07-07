Mysterious Death: The Fall of Ukraine's Most Wanted

Anastasiia Berezovska, a Ukrainian woman wanted for a Monaco bombing, was found dead in Ukraine. Authorities arrested a military intelligence officer and another suspect in connection with her murder. The suspects are linked to the bomb attack and further investigations are underway involving both Ukraine and Monaco officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Woman Suspected Of Carrying Out A Bomb Attack In Monaco Last Week That Seriously Injured A Ukrainianborn Businessman Has Been Found Dead In Ukraine | Updated: 07-07-2026 19:06 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 19:06 IST
Mysterious Death: The Fall of Ukraine's Most Wanted

Anastasiia Berezovska, a Ukrainian national suspected of a Monaco bomb attack, has been found dead in Ukraine from gunshot wounds. Authorities detained two suspects, one a military intelligence officer, believed to be involved in her murder, raising significant questions about the tangled web of intrigue surrounding the case.

Berezovska's demise follows a bombing on June 29 that injured Ukrainian-born businessman Vadym Yermolaiev in Monaco. The suspects had financial transactions with Berezovska and have been linked to the criminal incident, while Yermolaiev has denied illegal business activities in Crimea despite being under Ukrainian sanctions.

Details surrounding Berezovska’s escape and subsequent killing continue to unfold, with local and international law enforcement collaborating to untangle the mystery. The discovery of a torture chamber in a suspect's home underscores the complex and dangerous context of this case.

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