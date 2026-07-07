A Woman Suspected Of Carrying Out A Bomb Attack In Monaco Last Week That Seriously Injured A Ukrainianborn Businessman Has Been Found Dead In Ukraine

Anastasiia Berezovska, a Ukrainian national suspected of a Monaco bomb attack, has been found dead in Ukraine from gunshot wounds. Authorities detained two suspects, one a military intelligence officer, believed to be involved in her murder, raising significant questions about the tangled web of intrigue surrounding the case.

Berezovska's demise follows a bombing on June 29 that injured Ukrainian-born businessman Vadym Yermolaiev in Monaco. The suspects had financial transactions with Berezovska and have been linked to the criminal incident, while Yermolaiev has denied illegal business activities in Crimea despite being under Ukrainian sanctions.

Details surrounding Berezovska’s escape and subsequent killing continue to unfold, with local and international law enforcement collaborating to untangle the mystery. The discovery of a torture chamber in a suspect's home underscores the complex and dangerous context of this case.