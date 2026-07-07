Pressure Mounts on Chip Stocks Amidst AI Rally Doubts

The Nasdaq opened lower on Tuesday due to declining chip stocks. Investors are questioning the AI-led rally's momentum after Samsung's strong earnings and China's DeepSeek developing its AI chip. The Dow Jones rose slightly, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite experienced drops at the opening bell.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Nasdaq Opened Lower On Tuesday Amid Declining Chip Stocks | Updated: 07-07-2026 19:03 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 19:03 IST
Pressure Mounts on Chip Stocks Amidst AI Rally Doubts
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The U.S. stock market began Tuesday with a notable drop in the Nasdaq, as investor confidence in the AI-driven stock rally waned despite Samsung's positive earnings report.

Adding to the market turbulence was news from China, where DeepSeek is working on its proprietary AI chip, further affecting investor sentiment.

The Dow Jones showed a minor gain at the opening, climbing 48.1 points, while both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite saw declines, reflecting the day's mixed market responses.

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