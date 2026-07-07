Pressure Mounts on Chip Stocks Amidst AI Rally Doubts

The U.S. stock market began Tuesday with a notable drop in the Nasdaq, as investor confidence in the AI-driven stock rally waned despite Samsung's positive earnings report.

Adding to the market turbulence was news from China, where DeepSeek is working on its proprietary AI chip, further affecting investor sentiment.

The Dow Jones showed a minor gain at the opening, climbing 48.1 points, while both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite saw declines, reflecting the day's mixed market responses.