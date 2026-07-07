Blistering Heat in France Threatens Wine Harvest

France's notorious summer heat is taking its toll on grape growth across renowned wine regions like Champagne, Bordeaux, and Burgundy, producers announced on Tuesday. The scorching conditions threaten a reduced crop and an unprecedented early harvest.

With late June's record-breaking heatwave continuing unabated, the world's second-largest wine producer faces slowed grape development and damaged younger vines. Laurent Delaunay, the chairman of Burgundy wine industry group BIVB, voiced concern over inadequate water supply, stating, "We can see the potential melting away in the sun."

Producers in Champagne are bracing for their earliest harvest ever, expected around August 15, with anticipated grape yields about 10% lower than last year. Meanwhile, in Bordeaux and Burgundy, the extreme heat leaves output estimates uncertain, though a significant decline is anticipated. Despite the challenges, the quality may remain intact, but the increased sugar levels could impact flavor and alcohol content.