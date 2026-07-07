Yen Nears Record Low, Sparks Intervention Concerns

The Japanese yen approached a four-decade low on Tuesday, heightening concerns about possible intervention by Japanese authorities to strengthen the currency. The yen observed a slight rise by 0.1% reaching 161.93 per dollar, but stayed perilously close to its lowest point of 162.84 struck last week.

Market speculation abounds, suggesting Japan might take action to support the yen, especially with the less liquid trading conditions during the U.S. holiday. However, no such intervention occurred, resulting in the yen losing some of its recent gains. Notably, the yen also hit its weakest level against the British pound since 2007.

In the wider currency market, the U.S. dollar experienced stabilization following an underwhelming jobs report that lowered expectations for Federal Reserve rate hikes this year. Investors are now keenly awaiting the Federal Open Market Committee's minutes for insights into future rate movements.